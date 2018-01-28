It’s safe to assume that the best thing to come from Eva Marcille and Kevin McCall’s tumultuous relationship is their 3-year-old daughter, Marley, but it looks like the toddler has a new father.

Last month, McCall seemingly disowned his baby girl on social media, and in an interview with Essence magazine, Marcille says that her soon-to-be-husband, Michael Sterling, has taken on daddy duties for Marley.

“We don’t have a relationship,” Marcille told Essence of McCall. “He’s blocked on all my social media. I have full custody of my daughter and her dad is Michael Sterling, so he is a blast from the past and a memory.”

Speaking of Sterling, Marcille gushed over her fiancé who is an attorney and former Atlanta mayoral candidate. The couple are expecting a child together, and plan to tie the knot in the city where they “fell in love.”

”We met in Atlanta and fell in love in Atlanta,” she shared with the publication. “My fiancé is from Beaumont, Texas, and I’m from Los Angeles so I think it only appropriate for us to actually get married like where we met.”

Marcille is a busy bride-to-be. Besides planning her wedding, getting ready for a new baby, and prepping the launch of a home accessories line, the 33-year-old model will appear on the current season of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. She also made a cameo on cycle 24 of America’s Top Model.

