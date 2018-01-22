Fabolous and Jadakiss dropped their creepy concept album Friday On Elm Street at the end of last year, but the nightmare isn’t over just yet. Before the end of 2017, photos surfaced from Fab and the LOX rapper’s horrifying video shoot for the project’s epic intro. Today (Jan 22), we finally get to see the final cut, and it’ll make your spine quiver.

The Brooklyn native takes on the bone-chilling role as the dream-crushing monster named Freddy, who chases after an innocent blonde bombshell in her sleep. Meanwhile, we find Jada living up to his alter ego “Jason.” With a bloody machete in hand, the Yonkers rapper pulls his mask over his faces and creeps up on a group of camp counselors by a lake somewhere in middle America. Sound familiar?

Watch Fabolous and Jadakiss in the official video for “F Vs J Intro” below.