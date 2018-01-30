Fabolous and Jadakiss roll out their latest visual from 2017’s Friday on Elm Street album — the duo’s first collaborative project.

Produced by C-Sick, the storytelling greats use the song to share an all-too-real saga about how the New York City streets can trap a young person, regardless of the support system they have at home. In the video, we witness a young man do his best to avoid the trappings of crime, but like in reality, this story doesn’t have the happiest of endings.

Watch the Gerard Victor-directed visual below.