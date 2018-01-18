Intentional or not, Bow Wow is on a mission to make the world talk about his music and not his social media blunders. With his series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta becoming a hit with viewers, the rapper’s music has followed.

READ Jermaine Dupri Explains Bow Wow’s Unfortunate Missteps In The Media

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), a snippet of the rapper’s new single “Greenlight 6″ found its way online. With a clean beat produced by Pimpin of Dem Franchize Boyz, the rapper spits about his lifestyle and even poked fun at his own L’s with the bar, “This ain’t no Bow Bow challenge/ we got jets on the runway.”

The rapper also mentions that the track will be released “any day now.” According to Pimpin, the album is reportedly completed, but “Greenlight 6″ was recorded on Wednesday.

I’m really confused, cause this is fire 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZvJnrnaMCb — 👑KingLite 👑 (@MrLite_OnDecc) January 17, 2018

Fans were quick to the react to the track, finding it a clear bop.

SHAD MOSS GOT ONE?! 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Ar3cWoWnDa — Veteran Freshman (@yusufyuie) January 17, 2018

no this ain't no bow wow challenge got the ✈️ on the runway 😳 @smoss https://t.co/IZZyAKGQVZ — KOB 👑 (@kammobucks) January 17, 2018

Damn it sounds good, I’m bopping to Bow wow in 2018 it wasn’t suppose to be like this pic.twitter.com/f4CdZJjEWw — ITAINTOVERTILYONCÉ (@snarkylilcunt) January 17, 2018

This joint actually riding pic.twitter.com/TxOI3KivcS — 🤴🏿🕴🏾Cactus Jack 🇬🇾 (@RoyaltyNegus) January 17, 2018

Hey this sounds kinda good 🤔 — Ashley Munro (@AVee_Munro) January 17, 2018

The rapper doesn’t seemed to be bothered by the haters. “All love is accepted,” he tweeted to a fan. “I ain’t tripping. I’m just focused and doing what I’m suppose to. Just going to work.”

Check out the making of the single below.

UPDATE: 1/19/18 12:03 A.M.

The producer behind “Greenlight 6″ is Pimpin of Dem Franchize Boyz, not Jermaine Dupri.

READ Bow Wow Says He Kept Relationship With Kim Kardashian A Secret Because Of His Race