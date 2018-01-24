In 2015, Fat Joe decided to turn his enemies into friends and embark on a new chapter in his music career. He made amends with 50 Cent that year, and then in 2016, he squashed things with JAY-Z.

Now, Flow Joe revealed that he planned to pass on that goodwill to patch up another beef that recently returned from the early 2000s. While speaking with HOT 97’s Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg, Joe shared with viewers that he had plans to unite Ja Rule and 50 Cent during 2017’s Summer Jam festival.

“I know they can’t squash it, so what do you want me to do?” Joe began. “If there was a possibility of squashing, Fat Joe would’ve been at that summit. I tried to bring them both at Summer Jam last year and I got a ‘f**k your moms.'” Ni**as was like, ‘There won’t be no kumbaya moments on this f**ing stage.’ That was that. I tried it, Fat Joe tried to increase the peace.”

While that broken relationship is far from becoming whole, Fat Joe wants to continue to build upon his standing with Fifty and shared that he would like to A&R his next album. “I’ll make him the hottest rapper in the game, it’s a fact,” Joe said. “Right now, 2018, if I A&R 50 Cent’s album he would be the hottest rapper in the game.”

Listen to Joe and famed producer Dre discuss their forthcoming Family Ties album, the success of “All The Way Up,” and working with Kanye West.