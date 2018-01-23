Fat Joe is joining the discussion about the new generation of rap, and his thoughts are bound to shake the table. During his latest interview on Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 radio show, the veteran artist called out Lil Uzi Vert and the rest of the rookie artists for essentially copying Lil Wayne’s style and calling it new.

According to Fat Joe, there’s nothing original about the new cats. In fact, he suggests their music is just a replica of Lil Wayne’s past flows. “You hear all these little kids now who doing hip-hop music. Those is all Lil Wayne’s flows. Every last one,” he said.

After Ebro mentioned the similarities between Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Lif3″ and some of Tunechi’s old hits, the “All the Way Up” artist chimed in with his thoughts about Uzi’s artistry. “Lil Uzi is a bad version of Lil Wayne. It’s not as a good as Lil Wayne. Just to be honest with you,” he declared. “And he’s good, and I like his songs.”

While Joe admitted that Uzi – who is up for Best New Artist at the Grammys – knows how to make a hit record, he says his legacy will never come close to Weezy’s. “Lil Wayne was considered—he’s one of the greatest. He’s a GOAT,” he explained. “Not only that, he was lyrically considered the best rapper on earth for a couple of years. Lil Uzi Vert ain’t going to get that.”

Ebro warned Fat Joe that his comments will be viewed as controversial and bitter, but the rapper didn’t seem to back down. “I didn’t shit on Lil Uzi,” he added. “I can’t say how much I appreciate him. I’m just saying Lil Wayne inspired generations of music.”

Check out the full interview below.