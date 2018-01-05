Fetty Wap and his ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy welcomed daughter, Alayia, three months ahead of schedule. The newborn was delivered via cesarian section Thursday (Jan. 4), and weighed “a little over a pound,” The Shade Room reports.

Little Alayia is the first child for 23-year-old Skyy, and the fourth child for Fetty, who is also expecting another baby with his baby’s mother, Lezhae Leona.

Skyy’s water broke earlier this week, and Fetty was apparently by her side throughout the ordeal.

The Shade Room broke the baby news. According to the site, Alaiya will stay in the NICU for a while, until she’s able to go home. Both mother and daughter are said to be in stable condition.