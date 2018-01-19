Fetty Wap knows his fans come first above all, well, except for God and his family. However, he treats his followers like his own spoiled children with mixtape after mixtape — specificaally tailored for their ears.

On For My Fans 3, Fetty drops off 12 songs with cameos from Remy Boy Monty, Duke, Sean Garrett, and M80. Listen to the project below.

Tracklist:

1. Start It Up

2. Could You Believe It

3. Love the Way

4. Feels Right

5. Nobody Else

6. You Don’t Know (feat. Sean Garrett)

7. Into Her (feat. Monty)

8. P.T.S.A.

9. Yomi

10. Text Me (feat. Monty)

11. About You (feat. M80)

12. Lotto (feat. Duke)