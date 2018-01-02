Stepfather Beats Stepson To Death For Getting A Cookie

Jack Junior Montgomery is currently being held at a Florida county jail on $870,000 bond after telling investigators he repeatedly punched and kicked 7-year-old Brice Russell after he got out of bed to get a cookie, according to WFLA.

Montgomery, 31, then made the child’s brothers sleep in the bed with his lifeless body.

Donya Shenita Russell, Brice’s mother, was working a double shift when the incident happened inside of the Seffner Masters Inn, the hotel where the family lived.

“While she was out working he chose to not only physically discipline this child himself, by not only repeatedly punching and throwing him on the ground but threatening bodily harm upon the two brothers if they did not partake and equally discipline him,” Assistant State Attorney Matthew Smith told a judge in court.

Brice’s brothers told investigators they were forced to watch Montgomery punch their brother in the head and stomach several times with a closed fist reports WFLA.

“(Montgomery) picked him up and flung him as described by the other brothers, helicopter across the hotel room into what’s kind of a cabinet, where he hit head first, and ultimately caused his brain to bleed,” said Smith.

When the beating was over and Montgomery realized Brice was dead he put him in bed and had his siblings sleep with him, according to prosecutor Smith. Montgomery, who has a history of domestic violence and battery, is now staring at a possible death penalty after being charged with the murder.