A Florida woman found dead on the side of the road was killed in a murder-for-hire plot gone awry due to lover’s triangle. A utility worker discovered the body of Janice Marie Zengotita-Torres a day after family reported her missing.

According to The New York Daily News, Ishnar Marie Lopez-Ramos wanted to kill a woman who was romantically linked to a man she also had feelings for, which is why she hired Alexis Ramos-Rivera and his girlfriend, Glorianmarie Quinones Montes to do her lethal bidding. Both women reportedly worked at the ROSS Dress for Less in Kissimmee.

The suspects reportedly followed Zengotita-Torres out of the store and to her apartment where they “forcibly put the victim into the back of her own vehicle, and then drove away,” Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said.

The kidnappers then made Zengotita-Torres give them her ATM pin number so they could withdraw money. Detectives say they think at some point the kidnappers realized they had the wrong person but “continued with their plan of murder and tied the victim with zip ties, and then her head in duct tape and garbage bags,” Gibson said.

Zengotita-Torres died of suffocation.

The kidnappers continued using the victim’s ATM card, which is how police were able to track them down. “All three confirmed this was a murder for hire and that the victim was mistakenly targeted and murdered,” Gibson said.

Ishnar Marie Lopez-Ramos, Alexis Ramos-Rivera and Glorianmarie Quinones Montes have all been charged with first-degree murder.