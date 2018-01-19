Yara Shahidi has plenty to celebrate. The black-ish spinoff grown-ish has been officially been renewed for a second season.

Shadow and Act reports the news arrived Thursday (Jan. 18) by creator Kenya Barris as a surprise to Shahidi at the inaugural Freeform Summit. With just four episodes out into the world, the second season will include 20 episodes as opposed to the normal 13-episode run. The series, centered around Zoey Johnson ( Shahidi) and her journey in college, relationships and her blackness, was a hit with viewers, becoming Freeform’s highest viewed comedy series in nearly six years.

The pilot episode opened with 1.56 million traditional viewers and 4.5 million views through digital platforms. The series also stars Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy, duo Chloe and Halle Bailey, Francia Raisa as Ana Torres, Chris Parnell as Dean Parker and Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson.

Shahidi and Barris celebrated the news on social media. “Thank you to everyone who tuned in, DVR’d, and tweeted (plus shared the love) + the writers, crew, and cast who made it all possible much love to Kenya [Barris] for creating something so brilliant and trusting me with it!”

Congrats to the cast!

