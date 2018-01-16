The 49th NAACP Image Awards were handed out over two nights, Sunday and Monday, in Pasadena, awarding director Ava DuVernay with the entertainer of the year prize and Girls Trip with best motion picture of the year.

READ Clap For Her: Angela Rye To Host BET News Program

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson returned as host of Monday’s ceremony, which aired live on TV One (a one-hour pre-show aired before the live ceremony).

Power on Starz and black-ish on ABC won best television drama and comedy, respectively. Daniel Kaluuya won best actor in a motion picture for Get Out and Octavia Spencer brought home best actress in a motion picture for Gifted. black-ish’s Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross landed best actor and actress in a television comedy, respectively, while Power’s Omari Hardwick and Empire’s Taraji P. Henson were crowned best actor and actress in a drama series.

Special honors went to the surviving 1968 Memphis sanitation “I Am a Man” workers (Vanguard Award), labor union organizer and leader William Lucy (Chairman’s Award) and actor-activist Danny Glover (President’s Award).

On Sunday, 47 awards were handed out at a gala dinner in the non-televised portion of the awards show. That ceremony was hosted by The Real’s Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Awards in nine categories, plus entertainer of the year, were handed out Monday.

See all of Sunday’s and Monday’s winners below.

__

Entertainer of the Year

Ava DuVernay (WINNER)

Bruno Mars

Chadwick Boseman

Chance the Rapper

Issa Rae

Jay-Z

Outstanding Motion Picture

CREDIT: Michele K. Short/Universal Studios

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)

Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Marshall (Open Road Films)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)

Algee Smith – Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)

Chadwick Boseman – Marshall (Open Road Films)

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq. (Columbia Pictures)

Idris Elba – The Mountain Between Us (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Drama Series

CREDIT: Straz

Power (Starz) (WINNER)

Greenleaf (OWN)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

This Is Us (NBC)

Underground (WGN America)

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)

Ballers (HBO)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Omari Hardwick – Power (Starz) (WINNER)

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Mike Colter – Marvel’s The Defenders (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)

Danielle Brooks – Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Loretta Devine – The Carmichael Show (NBC)

Niecy Nash – Claws (TNT)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson – Empire (FOX) (WINNER)

Jurnee Smollett-Bell – Underground (WGN America)

Kerry Washington – Scandal (ABC)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson – Ballers (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Friends from College (Netflix)

RonReaco Lee – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Octavia Spencer – Gifted (Fox Searchlight Pictures) (WINNER)

Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything (Warner Bros. Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

Danai Gurira – All Eyez on Me (Summit Entertainment)

Halle Berry – Kidnap (Aviron Pictures)

Natalie Paul – Crown Heights (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO) (WINNER)

Ernie Hudson – Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

John David Washington – Ballers (HBO)

Omar Miller – Ballers (HBO)

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bd-9wZrl6JB/

Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tichina Arnold – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Uzo Aduba – Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Joe Morton – Scandal (ABC) (WINNER)

Bryshere Gray – Empire (FOX)

Dondre Whitfield – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Jussie Smollett – Empire (FOX)

Trai Byers – Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton – Power (Starz) (WINNER)

Lynn Whitfield – Greenleaf (OWN)

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

The New Edition Story (BET) (WINNER)

Flint (Lifetime)

Shots Fired (FOX)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (TV One)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Idris Elba – Guerrilla (Showtime) (WINNER)

Bryshere Grey – The New Edition Story (BET)

Laurence Fishburne – Madiba (BET)

Mack Wilds – Shots Fired (FOX)

Woody McClain – The New Edition Story (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Queen Latifah – Flint (Lifetime) (WINNER)

Jill Scott – Flint (Lifetime)

Oprah Winfrey – The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Regina King – American Crime (ABC)

Sanaa Lathan – Shots Fired (FOX)

Outstanding News / Information – (Series or Special)

Unsung (TV One) (WINNER)

News One Now (TV One)

Oprah’s Master Class (OWN)

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)

Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama (BET)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Real (Syndicated) (WINNER)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Super Soul Sunday (OWN)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

The Manns (TV One) (WINNER)

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)

Shark Tank (ABC)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

Lip Sync Battle (Spike) (WINNER)

Black Girls Rock! 2017 (BET)

Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas (Netflix)

Def Comedy Jam 25 (Netflix)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior) (WINNER)

Free Rein (Netflix)

Nella the Princess Knight (Nickelodeon)

Project Mc² (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bd9O1SBA5_Z/

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix) (WINNER)

Ethan Hutchison – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Lonnie Chavis – This Is Us (NBC)

Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)

Michael Rainey – Power (Starz)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Roland Martin – News One Now (TV One) (WINNER)

Fredricka Whitfield – Fredricka Whitfield (CNN)

Morgan Freeman – The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)

Neil deGrasse Tyson – StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

LL Cool J – Lip Sync Battle (Spike) (WINNER)

Alfonso Ribeiro – America’s Funniest Home Video (ABC)

Iyanla Vanzant – Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill – SC6 with Michael and Jemele (ESPN)

W. Kamau Bell – United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Idris Elba – Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios) (WINNER)

Laurence Fishburne – Last Flag Flying (Amazon Studios)

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Nnamdi Asomugha – Crown Heights (Amazon Studios)

Sterling K. Brown – Marshall (Open Road Films)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)

Audra McDonald – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures)

Keesha Sharp – Marshall (Open Road Films)

Regina Hall – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Detroit (Annapurna Pictures) (WINNER)

Last Flag Flying (Amazon Studios)

Mudbound (Netflix)

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (Annapurna Pictures)

Wind River (Acacia Filmed Entertainment)

Outstanding Documentary – (Film)

STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures) (WINNER)

I Called Him Morgan (Submarine Deluxe/Filmrise)

Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities (Firelight Films)

The Rape of Recy Taylor (Augusta Films)

Whose Streets? (Magnolia Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary – (Television)

The 44th President: In His Own Words (History) (WINNER)

Birth of a Movement (PBS)

Black Love (OWN)

The Defiant Ones (HBO)

What the Health (AUM Films and Media + First Spark Media)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Janine Barrois – Claws – “Batsh*t” (TNT) (WINNER)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None – “Thanksgiving” (Netflix)

Justin Simien – Dear White People – “Chapter 1″ (Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure – “Hella Great” (HBO)

Issa Rae – Insecure – “Hella Perspective” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Gina Prince-Bythewood – Shots Fired – “Hour One: Pilot” (FOX) (WINNER)

Anthony Sparks – Queen Sugar – “What Do I Care for Morning” (OWN)

Ava DuVernay – Queen Sugar – “Dream Variations” (OWN)

Erica Anderson – Greenleaf – “The Bear” (OWN)

Vera Herbert – This Is Us – “Still Here” (NBC)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – The New Edition Story – Night Two (BET) (WINNER)

Alison McDonald – An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life (Amazon)

Cas Sigers-Beedles – When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (TV One)

May Chan – An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance (Amazon)

Peter Landesman, Alexander Woo, George C. Wolfe – The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)

Dee Rees, Virgil Williams – Mudbound (Netflix)

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick (Amazon Studios)

Kenya Barris, Tracy Oliver – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

Mark Boal – Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anton Cropper – black-ish – “Juneteenth” (ABC) (WINNER)

Barry Jenkins – Dear White People – “Chapter 5″ (Netflix)

Justin Simien – Dear White People – “Chapter 1″ (Netflix)

Spike Lee – She’s Gotta Have It – “#NolasChoice” (Netflix)

Ken Whittingham – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – “Kimmy Bites an Onion!” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

Carl Franklin – 13 Reasons Why – “Tape 5, Side B” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Ernest R. Dickerson – The Deuce – “Show and Prove” (HBO)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – Shots Fired – “Hour One: Pilot” (FOX)

Jeffrey Byrd – Switched at Birth – “Occupy Truth” (Freeform)

Jonathan Demme – Shots Fired – “Hour Six: The Fire This Time” (FOX)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Allen Hughes – The Defiant Ones (HBO) (WINNER)

Chris Robinson – The New Edition Story – “Night 1″ (BET)

Codie Elaine Oliver – Black Love (OWN)

Kevin Hooks – Madiba – “Night 2″ (BET)

Mark Ford – Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. (A&E)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)

Dee Rees – Mudbound (Netflix)

Malcolm D. Lee – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

Reginald Hudlin – Marshall (Open Road Films)

Stella Meghie – Everything, Everything (Warner Bros. Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Tiffany Haddish – Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central) (WINNER)

David Oyelowo – The Lion Guard (Disney Junior)

Kerry Washington – Cars 3 (Disney/Pixar)

Loretta Devine – Doc McStuffins (Disney Channel)

Yvette Nicole Brown – Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)

Outstanding New Artist

SZA – Ctrl (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment) (WINNER)

Demetria McKinney – Officially Yours (eOne Music)

Kevin Ross – The Awakening (Motown/Capitol Records)

Khalid – American Teen (RCA Records/Right Hand Music Group)

Vic Mensa – The Autobiography (Roc Nation/Capitol Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars – “Versace On the Floor” (Atlantic Records) (WINNER)

Brian McKnight – “Genesis” (SoNo Recording Group)

Charlie Wilson – “In It to Win It” (RCA Records/P Music Group)

Jay-Z – “4:44″ (Roc Nation)

Kendrick Lamar – “DAMN.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Female Artist

Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman” (Capitol Records) (WINNER)

Andra Day – “Stand Up For Something” (Warner Bros. Records)

Beyonce – “Die With You” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Ledisi – “Let Love Rule” (Verve Label Group)

SZA – “Ctrl” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Album

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (WINNER)

4:44 – Jay-Z (Roc Nation)

Genesis – Brian McKnight (SoNo Recording Group)

In It To Win It – Charlie Wilson (RCA Records/P Music Group)

Strength of A Woman – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records) (WINNER)

“4:44″ – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)

“Gods” – Maxwell (Columbia Records)

“High” – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)

“Strength of A Woman” – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (WINNER)

Andra Day feat. Common – “Stand Up For Something” (Warner Bros. Records)

Charlie Wilson feat. T.I. – “I’m Blessed” (RCA Records/P Music Group)

Mary J. Blige feat. Kanye West – “Love Yourself” (Capitol Records)

SZA feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records) (WINNER)

“High” – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)

“Honest” – MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

“Surefire (Piano Version)” – John Legend (Columbia Records)

“U + Me” – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (WINNER)

“Gonna Be Alright” – Mali Music (RCA Records/ByStorm Entertainment)

“Insecure” – Jazmine Sullivan X Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)

“Love Galore” – SZA feat. Travis Scott (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

“The Story of O.J.” – Jay-Z (Roc Nation)

Outstanding Jazz Album

Petite Afrique – Somi (Sony Music/OKeh) (WINNER)

Boundless – Damien Escobar (Phoenix Lane Entertainment)

Dreams and Daggers – Cecile McLorin Salvant (Mack Avenue Records)

Poetry In Motion – Najee (Shanachie Entertainment)

So It Is – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Legacy Recordings)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2 – Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration) (WINNER)

Close – Marvin Sapp (Verity Records)

Crossover Live From Music City – Travis Greene (RCA Inspiration)

Heart. Passion. Pursuit. – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Let Them Fall In Love – CeCe Winans (Puresprings Gospel)

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

The Annotated African American Folktales – Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Author), Maria Tatar (Author) (Liveright Publishing Corporation) (WINNER)

Little Fires Everywhere – Celeste Ng (Penguin Random House)

No One Is Coming to Save Us – Stephanie Powell Watts (HarperCollins Publishers)

Sing, Unburied, Sing – Jesmyn Ward (Simon and Schuster)

The Wide Circumference of Love – Marita Golden (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies – Dick Gregory (HarperCollins Publishers) (WINNER)

Black Detroit – A People’s History of Self-Determination – Herb Boyd (HarperCollins Publishers)

Chokehold: Policing Black Men – Paul Butler (The New Press)

The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, from the Washingtons to the Obamas – Adrian Miller (University of North Carolina Press)

We Were Eight Years In Power: An American Tragedy – Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

No One Is Coming to Save Us – Stephanie Powell Watts (HarperCollins Publishers) (WINNER)

A Beautiful Ghetto – Devin Allen (Haymarket Books)

Chasing Spaces: An Astronaut’s Story of Grit, Grace & Second Chances – Leland Melvin (HarperCollins Publishers)

Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat – Patricia Williams (Author) Jeannine Amber (With) (HarperCollins Publishers)

We’re Going to Need More Wine – Gabrielle Union (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Becoming Ms. Burton – From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women – Susan Burton (Author), Cari Lynn (Author), Michelle Alexander (Foreword By) (The New Press) (WINNER)

Ali: A Life – Jonathan Eig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Chester B. Himes – Lawrence P. Jackson (W. W. Norton & Company)

Obama: The Call of History – Peter Baker (New York Times/Callaway)

We’re Going to Need More Wine – Gabrielle Union (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting Our Sacred Dreams – Dr. Tererai Trent (Author), Oprah Winfrey (Foreword By) (Simon and Schuster) (WINNER)

Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You – Misty Copeland (Grand Central Publishing)

Exponential Living – Stop Spending 100% of Your Time on 10% of Who You Are – Sheri Riley (Author), Usher (Foreword By) (Penguin Random House)

Kristen Kish Cooking – Kristen Kish (Author), Meredith Erickson (With) (Clarkson Potter)

Notoriously Dapper – How to Be A Modern Gentleman with Manners, Style and Body Confidence – Kelvin Davis (Mango Media Inc.)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Incendiary Art: Poems – Patricia Smith (TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press) (WINNER)

My Mother Was a Freedom Fighter – Aja Monet (Haymarket Books)

Silencer – Marcus Wicker (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

The Drowning Boy’s Guide to Water – Cameron Barnett (Autumn House Press)

Wild Beauty: New and Selected Poems – Ntozake Shange (Simon and Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History – Vashti Harrison (Hachette Book Group) (WINNER)

Becoming Kareem: Growing Up On and Off the Court – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Author), Raymond Obstfeld (With) (Hachette Book Group)

Before She Was Harriet – Lesa Cline-Ransome (Author), James E. Ransome (Illustrator) (Holiday House)

Take a Picture of Me, James VanDerZee! – Andrea J. Loney (Author), Keith Mallett (Illustrator) (Lee & Low Books)

The Youngest Marcher: The Story of Audrey Faye Hendricks, A Young Civil Rights Activist – Cynthia Levinson (Author), Vanessa Brantley-Newton (Illustrator) (S&S Children’s Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Clayton Byrd Goes Underground – Rita Williams-Garcia (Author), Frank Morrison (Illustrator (Amistad/HarperCollins Publishers) (WINNER)

Allegedly – Tiffany D. Jackson (HarperCollins Publishers)

Long Way Down – Jason Reynolds (S&S Children’s Publishing)

Solo – Kwame Alexander (Author), Mary Rand Hess (With) (Blink)

The Hate U Give – Angie Thomas (HarperCollins Publishers)

The story was originally posted on The Hollywood Reporter.

READ Bruno Mars’ ’24K Magic’ Re-Enters Billboard’s Top 10 On Albums Chart