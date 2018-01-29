Laugh Out Loud: 16 Of The Funniest Tweets During The Grammys 2018
Logging onto social media networks during a televised award ceremony is a show in itself. The commentary is priceless and it always feels like you’ve brought the entire Internet into your living room.
Like every year, many Instagram and Twitter users took to the platforms to crack jokes and real-time thoughts in the most comedic way possible to get viewers through the three-hours and 60 minute long broadcast.
From Cardi B’s meme-able red carpet commentary, to Rihanna’s joyous stank face during her performance with DJ Khaled to Blue Ivy keeping her ‘rentals calm, here are the funniest tweets and Instagram posts that got cracked us all up during the 60th annual Grammy Awards.