Logging onto social media networks during a televised award ceremony is a show in itself. The commentary is priceless and it always feels like you’ve brought the entire Internet into your living room.

Like every year, many Instagram and Twitter users took to the platforms to crack jokes and real-time thoughts in the most comedic way possible to get viewers through the three-hours and 60 minute long broadcast.

From Cardi B’s meme-able red carpet commentary, to Rihanna’s joyous stank face during her performance with DJ Khaled to Blue Ivy keeping her ‘rentals calm, here are the funniest tweets and Instagram posts that got cracked us all up during the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Miley is your Facebook friend you used to trade mp3s with then she got married, moved to the suburbs and does weird blue lives matter Facebook updates — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 29, 2018

Logic look like that one math teacher who really cared pic.twitter.com/mvmbXMkfqh — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 28, 2018

Lil Uzi Vert on what his next move will be 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/QVydJYmGaL — LIL UZI VERT 🅥 (@LUVTheAlbum) January 28, 2018

Cardi B and Lady Gaga’s piano have on the same outfit #Grammys — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 29, 2018

Dear Disney,

Here’s your new cast for Frozen#Grammys pic.twitter.com/sOf9dUYek6 — Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 29, 2018

Cardi B trying to figure out what the hell Giuliana Rancic is talking about is a mood pic.twitter.com/C0phvVwSpd — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 29, 2018

At the #Grammys and Dj Khaled is performing… The person behind me:

“He’s just yelling,Is that all he does?” Me: no bish…he also dances pic.twitter.com/AxYbwLb1d1 — Amber Grimes (@BurrCardi) January 29, 2018

SZA did not sköit sköt on négörs to lose to Lesser Cara pic.twitter.com/Q7HfomNT1m — Dishon (@thedishonking) January 29, 2018

Miley Cyrus transforming back into white safety after her explicit trap era #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/zzWzzlFicJ — The Network: Superbowl Goals. (@iamdryx) January 29, 2018

When you thought Patti Labelle was performing, but it’s Patty Lapone pic.twitter.com/3G9l3JRODR — DJ R-Tistic (@dj_RTistic) January 29, 2018