The Future-hive is always lurking about when there is Freebandz news in the air. Following the Atlanta star’s collaborative project with Young Thug, Super Slimey, he’s reportedly finishing up his Beast Mode sequel for release this week.

READ: Taylor Swift Enlists Drinking Buddies Ed Sheeran and Future For “End Game” Video

After Future’s A&R dropped a hint on Instagram, his fans instantly dissected the post and determined that Beast Mode 2 could be here sooner than you think. The original Beast Mode was released on January 15, 2015, so expect the sequel to arrive on Jan. 18, 2018.

Instagram user @jugginmoney_ wrote: “Dropping Thursday. He dropped dirty sprite 1-11-11 , Astronaut status 1-12-12, fbg the movie 1-13-13, beastmode 1-15-15, purple reign 1-17-16 but it was supposed to be released 11:56pm on the 16th. Maybe the 17th but most likely the 18th.”

User @neekobandz also wrote: “He usually drops a tape on the number day of the year, like Dirty Sprite dropped Jan. 11 2011, Beastmode dropped Jan. 15 2015, and so on.”