It’s no surprise that Future and his artists came into the new year by being in the studio.The newly signed Freebandz Gang rapper, FBG Wookie kicked off the New Year with his new mixtape, The Beginning.

Hosted by DJ Jay Rock, The Beginning is laced with 14 songs, including two tracks–“All my Dogs Kings” and “Devotion–” featuring FBG president, Future.

With 808 Mafia’s infectious instrumentals causing euphoria to the ears, Hendrix addresses past relationships while Wookie shows off his slick wordplay, proving why he’s ready to step out on his own.

“You gon’ make me drop a tear tryna fuck with you/I wont hesitate to kill a nigga who try to fuck with you/I’m a split this pill off with my brother Woo/Bitch cant love me like my niggas can fuck you,” raps Future.

Wookie’s “Devotion” follows his Young Thug-assisted song, “Thot Life.”