G Herbo Readies Deluxe Edition ‘Humble Beast’ With “Shook” (Video)

G Herbo is set to release a deluxe edition of his debut album, Humble Beast, on Feb. 9th. Today (Jan 25), the 150 Dreamteam owner releases brand new music visuals for “Shook,” the first offering from his forthcoming project.

With Brian Willette behind the camera lens, Herbo moves with unfiltered energy. Wearing a black hoodie with a few jewels dangling from his neck, the Chicago native keeps it gangsta by dropping his signature sooty rhymes about street life.

“And I’m the type of nigga that follow my intuition I shoot you, you get to twitching/I gotta kill or you might get to snitching/You niggas bitches/had to man up and take gifts of Christmas lists/Ain’t go to school I was skipping, ditching, I didn’t listen/I started pitching had/experiments up in the kitchen/Trying not to breath in I thought it felt like we was sniffing,” raps Herbo.

Back in September, VIBE spoke with Herbo about his debut album and his influence on his fans.

“When people see me, I want to leave them with something. I’ve been out here in New York on some late-night sh*t at three, four in the morning in Times Square, talking to people for 40 minutes because they asking me questions,” Herbo says.

Watch the video above.