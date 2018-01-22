Gashi & Casanova Put It Down For Brooklyn In “Used To Be” Video

Brooklyn’s own Gashi isn’t the rapper he used to be. Since dropping the ‘4’ from his name, the Roc Nation/RCA signee has been striving to stick out in a city filled with budding musicians who are doing the most in the streets and online to remain relevant. Recently, he showed his fans just how brand new he is with his latest visual for “Used To Be.”

In the brief clip for the Ben Billions produced track, Gashi roams the streets of his native city with his crew, plus we get a cameo from fellow Brooklyn MC Casanova. We follow them as they post up on their block and hit up their favorite Chinese food joint.

Watch Gashi’s new video for “Used To Be” below.