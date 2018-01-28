Moviegoers will get another chance to watch Get Out in theaters before the film takes on the Academy Awards next month.

Jordan Peele’s thought-provoking socially relevant horror flick returned to select theaters Friday (Jan. 26), while AMC theaters began playing Get Out, and fellow best picture contender, Dunkirk, on Saturday, Variety reports.

Get Out became an instant hit when it was originally released in theaters in February 2017. Fueled in part by buzz from its Sundance premiere and positive social media reviews, the film, which was shot on a $4.5 million budget, grossed more than $250 million worldwide becoming the highest-grossing debut film from an original screenplay.

Additionally, Get Out has been cleaning up this award season. The film took home trophies at the Critics Choice Awards, NAACP Image Awards, MTV Movie Awards, British Independent Film Awards, and earned a total of four Oscar nominations, including Best Screenplay, Best Director, and a Best Actor nod for newcomer Daniel Kaluuya.

