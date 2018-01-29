From Charity To Wearable Tech, The 2018 Grammys’ Swag Bags Left No Stone Unturned
While the Internets are still debating whether or not the recipients of last night’s Grammy Awards were the fairest picks, all of the evening’s honored attendees left Madison Square Garden a winner. A walk around the GRAMMY Gift Lounge will prove this, even if the take home swag didn’t necessarily include a shiny gold gramophone.
The sweet swag offered in this year’s lounge ranged from LumiDiet’s fat-burning LED belt and accounts at Alpha Priority’s top-notch airport concierge service to McLear’s bill-paying rings and glimmering Tanzanite and diamond jewelry. Talk about diverse pickings, and that’s not even the half of it.
Flip through to get a quick look at this year’s Grammy goodie bags.