Grammy Awards 2018: List Of Winners Of Music’s Biggest Night
Sunday (Jan. 28) marks the music world’s annual pilgrimage to the site of the Grammy Awards where artists are showered with praise for their projects of the past year.
The 60th showcase, held in New York City for the first time since 2003, will pit artists against each other in coveted categories like Album of the Year (Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, and Lorde) to Best New Artist featuring SZA to Lil Uzi Vert. It’s safe to say that given this year’s nominees, viewers’ eyes will be glued to the screen to see who comes out on top.
Get your predictions ready and check back on this list as we update it throughout the night to see if your fave took home the prestigious hardware. You can also read the full list of nominees here.
- Names highlighted in bold denotes the winner.
Record Of The Year – (Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s)
“Redbone” by Childish Gambino
“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story Of O.J.” by JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars
Album of the Year – (Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s)
Awaken, My Love by Childish Gambino
4:44 by JAY-Z
DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama by Lorde
24K Magic by Bruno Mars
Song of the Year – (Award to the songwriter(s)
“Despacito” written by Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr.
“4:44” written by Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson
“Issues” written by Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter
“1-800-273-8255” written by Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson & Andrew Taggart
“That’s What I Like” written by Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara – WINNER
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
–
Best R&B Performance
“Get You” by Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
“Distraction” by Kehlani
“High” by Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars – WINNER
“The Weekend” by SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Laugh And Move On” by The Baylor Project
“Redbone” by Childish Gambino – WINNER
“What I’m Feelin’” by Anthony Hamilton Feat. The Hamiltones
“All The Way” by Ledisi
“Still” by Mali Music
Best R&B Song (Award to the songwriter(s)
“First Began” – PJ Morton
“Location” – Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs
“Redbone” – Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson
“Supermodel” – Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Carter Lang & Solana Rowe
“That’s What I Like” – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip – WINNER
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Free 6LACK by 6LACK
Awaken, My Love! by Childish Gambino
American Teen by Khalid
Ctrl by SZA
Starboy by The Weekend – WINNER
Best R&B Album
Freudian by Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule by Ledisi
24K Magic by Bruno Mars – WINNER
Gumbo by PJ Morton
Feel The Real by Music Soulchild
–
Best Rap Performance
“Bounce Back” by Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B
“4:44″ by JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
“Bad And Boujee” by Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“PRBLMS” by 6LACK
“Crew” by Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” by JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé
“LOYALTY.” by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna – WINNER
“Love Galore” by SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Best Rap Song (Award to the songwriter(s)
“Bodak Yellow” – Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe & J White
“Chase Me” – Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton & Michael Render
“HUMBLE.” – K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II – WINNERS
“Sassy” – Marlanna Evans, E. Gabouer, Jason Martin & Wyann Vaughn
“The Story Of O.J.” – Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson
Best Rap Album
4:44 by JAY-Z
DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Culture by Migos
Laila’s Wisdom by Rapsody
Flower Boy by Tyler, The Creator
–
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Love So Soft” by Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” by Kesha
“Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga
“What About Us” by P!nk
“Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Something Just Like This” by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“Thunder” by Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man – WINNER
“Stay” by Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) by Michael Bublé
Triplicate by Bob Dylan
In Full Swing by Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland by Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 by Various Artists – WINNER
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP by Coldplay
Lust For Life by Lana Del Rey
Evolve by Imagine Dragons
Rainbow by Kesha
Joanne by Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) by Ed Sheeran – WINNER
–
Best Gospel Performance/Song (Award to the artist(s) and songwriter(s)
“Too Hard Not To” – Tina Campbell; Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell
“You Deserve It” – JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn; David Bloom, JJ Hairston, Phontane Demond Reed & Cortez Vaughn
“Better Days” – Le’Andria
“My Life” – The Walls Group; Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Damien Farmer, Damon Thomas, Ahjah Walls & Darrel Walls
“Never Have To Be Alone” – CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III – WINNERS
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (Award to the artist(s) and songwriter(s)
“Oh My Soul” – Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Nichole Nordeman
“Clean” – Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant
“What A Beautiful Name” – Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood – WINNERS
“Even If” – MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons
“Hills And Valleys” – Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells
Best Gospel Album
Crossover: Live From Music City by Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me by Le’Andria
Close by Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song by Anita Wilson
Let Them Fall In Love by CeCe Winans – WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Rise by Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) by Matt Maher
Lifer by MercyMe
Hills And Valleys by Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker by Zach Williams – WINNER
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 by The Collingsworth Family
Give Me Jesus by Larry Cordle
Resurrection by Joseph Habedank
Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope by Reba McEntire – WINNER
Hope For All Nations by Karen Peck & New River
–
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Can’t Remember Why” by Sara Caswell, soloist
– Whispers On The Wind (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
“Dance Of Shiva” by Billy Childs, soloist
– Rebirth
“Whisper Not” by Fred Hersch, soloist
– Open Book
“Miles Beyond” by John McLaughlin, soloist
– Live @ Ronnie Scott’s (John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension) – WINNER
Ilimba by Chris Potter, soloist
– The Dreamer Is The Dream
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Journey by The Baylor Project
A Social Call by Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass And Blind by Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter by Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Dreams And Daggers by Cécile McLorin Salvant – WINNER
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Uptown, Downtown by Bill Charlap Trio
Rebirth by Billy Childs – WINNER
Project Freedom by Joey DeFrancesco & The People
Open Book by Fred Hersch
The Dreamer Is The Dream by Chris Potter
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
MONK’estra Vol. 2 by John Beasley
Jigsaw by Alan Ferber Big Band
Bringin’ It by Christian McBride Big Band – WINNER
Homecoming by Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
Whispers On The Wind by Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge
Best Latin Jazz Album
Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter by Antonio Adolfo
Oddara by Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos by Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
Típico by Miguel Zenón
Jazz Tango by Pablo Ziegler Trio – WINNER
–
Best Reggae Album
Chronology by Chronixx
Lost In Paradise by Common Kings
Wash House Ting by J Boog
Stony Hill by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – WINNER
Avrakedabra by Morgan Heritage
–
Best Comedy Album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas by Dave Chappelle – WINNER
Cinco by Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld by Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust by Sarah Silverman
What Now? by Kevin Hart
–
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
No I.D.
The Stereotypes
–
Best Music Video (Awarded to the artist, video director, & video producer)
“Up All Night” by Beck
– CANADA, video director; Alba Barneda, Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers
“Makeba” by Jain
– Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer
“The Story Of O.J.” by JAY-Z
– Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, Elizabeth Newman & Chaka Pilgrim, video producers
“Humble.” by Kendrick Lamar
- The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers – WINNERS
“1-800-273-8255″ by Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
– Andy Hines, video director; Brandon Bonfiglio, Mildred Delamota, Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta & Alex Randall, video producers
–
Best Music Film (Award to the artist, video director, and video producer)
One More Time With Feeling
– Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
– Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
Long Strange Trip
– (The Grateful Dead)
– Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
The Defiant Ones
– (Various Artists)
– Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers – WINNERS
Soundbreaking
– (Various Artists)
– Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers
Two Trains Runnin’
– (Various Artists)
– Sam Pollard, video director; Benjamin Hedin, video producer
–
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Every Where Is Some Where by K.Flay
– Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer
Is This The Life We Really Want? by Roger Waters
– Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer
Natural Conclusion by Rose Cousins
– Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer
No Shape by Perfume Genius
– Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer
24K Magic by Bruno Mars
– Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer – WINNERS
–
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Baby Driver
– (Various Artists)
– Edgar Wright, compilation producer
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
– (Various Artists)
– James Gunn, compilation producer
Hidden Figures: The Album
– (Various Artists)
– Pharrell Williams; Pharrell Williams, compilation producer
La La Land
– (Various Artists)
– Marius de Vries & Justin Hurwitz, compilation producer – WINNERS
Moana: The Songs
– (Various Artists)
– Opetaia Foa’i, Tom MacDougall, Mark Mancina & Lin-Manuel Miranda, compilation producers
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Arrival
– Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
Dunkirk
– Hans Zimmer, composer
Game Of Thrones: Season 7
– Ramin Djawadi, composer
Hidden Figures
– Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
La La Land
– Justin Hurwitz, composer – WINNER
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“City Of Stars”
– Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
– La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go”
– Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
– Moana: The Songs – WINNER
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Fifty Shades Darker)
– Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift)
– Fifty Shades Darker
“Never Give Up”
– Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
– Lion
“Stand Up For Something”
– Common, Andra Day & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)
– Marshall