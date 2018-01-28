Sunday (Jan. 28) marks the music world’s annual pilgrimage to the site of the Grammy Awards where artists are showered with praise for their projects of the past year.

The 60th showcase, held in New York City for the first time since 2003, will pit artists against each other in coveted categories like Album of the Year (Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, and Lorde) to Best New Artist featuring SZA to Lil Uzi Vert. It’s safe to say that given this year’s nominees, viewers’ eyes will be glued to the screen to see who comes out on top.

Get your predictions ready and check back on this list as we update it throughout the night to see if your fave took home the prestigious hardware. You can also read the full list of nominees here.

- Names highlighted in bold denotes the winner.

Record Of The Year – (Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s)

“Redbone” by Childish Gambino

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” by JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Album of the Year – (Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s)

Awaken, My Love by Childish Gambino

4:44 by JAY-Z

DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama by Lorde

24K Magic by Bruno Mars

Song of the Year – (Award to the songwriter(s)

“Despacito” written by Ramon Ayala Rodriguez, Justin Bieber, Jason Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton Jr.

“4:44” written by Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson

“Issues” written by Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter

“1-800-273-8255” written by Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson & Andrew Taggart

“That’s What I Like” written by Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara – WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

–

Best R&B Performance

“Get You” by Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” by Kehlani

“High” by Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars – WINNER

“The Weekend” by SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh And Move On” by The Baylor Project

“Redbone” by Childish Gambino – WINNER

“What I’m Feelin’” by Anthony Hamilton Feat. The Hamiltones

“All The Way” by Ledisi

“Still” by Mali Music

Best R&B Song (Award to the songwriter(s)

“First Began” – PJ Morton

“Location” – Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs

“Redbone” – Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

“Supermodel” – Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Carter Lang & Solana Rowe

“That’s What I Like” – Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip – WINNER

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6LACK by 6LACK

Awaken, My Love! by Childish Gambino

American Teen by Khalid

Ctrl by SZA

Starboy by The Weekend – WINNER

Best R&B Album

Freudian by Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule by Ledisi

24K Magic by Bruno Mars – WINNER

Gumbo by PJ Morton

Feel The Real by Music Soulchild

–

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” by Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B

“4:44″ by JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” by Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

“Bad And Boujee” by Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“PRBLMS” by 6LACK

“Crew” by Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” by JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna – WINNER

“Love Galore” by SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song (Award to the songwriter(s)

“Bodak Yellow” – Belcalis Almanzar, Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe & J White

“Chase Me” – Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton & Michael Render

“HUMBLE.” – K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II – WINNERS

“Sassy” – Marlanna Evans, E. Gabouer, Jason Martin & Wyann Vaughn

“The Story Of O.J.” – Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson

Best Rap Album

4:44 by JAY-Z

DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Culture by Migos

Laila’s Wisdom by Rapsody

Flower Boy by Tyler, The Creator

–

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” by Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” by Kesha

“Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga

“What About Us” by P!nk

“Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man – WINNER

“Stay” by Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) by Michael Bublé

Triplicate by Bob Dylan

In Full Swing by Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland by Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 by Various Artists – WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP by Coldplay

Lust For Life by Lana Del Rey

Evolve by Imagine Dragons

Rainbow by Kesha

Joanne by Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) by Ed Sheeran – WINNER

–

Best Gospel Performance/Song (Award to the artist(s) and songwriter(s)

“Too Hard Not To” – Tina Campbell; Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell

“You Deserve It” – JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn; David Bloom, JJ Hairston, Phontane Demond Reed & Cortez Vaughn

“Better Days” – Le’Andria

“My Life” – The Walls Group; Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Damien Farmer, Damon Thomas, Ahjah Walls & Darrel Walls

“Never Have To Be Alone” – CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III – WINNERS

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (Award to the artist(s) and songwriter(s)

“Oh My Soul” – Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Nichole Nordeman

“Clean” – Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant

“What A Beautiful Name” – Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood – WINNERS

“Even If” – MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons

“Hills And Valleys” – Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Album

Crossover: Live From Music City by Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me by Le’Andria

Close by Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song by Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall In Love by CeCe Winans – WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Rise by Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) by Matt Maher

Lifer by MercyMe

Hills And Valleys by Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker by Zach Williams – WINNER

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 by The Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus by Larry Cordle

Resurrection by Joseph Habedank

Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope by Reba McEntire – WINNER

Hope For All Nations by Karen Peck & New River

–

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Can’t Remember Why” by Sara Caswell, soloist

– Whispers On The Wind (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

“Dance Of Shiva” by Billy Childs, soloist

– Rebirth

“Whisper Not” by Fred Hersch, soloist

– Open Book

“Miles Beyond” by John McLaughlin, soloist

– Live @ Ronnie Scott’s (John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension) – WINNER

Ilimba by Chris Potter, soloist

– The Dreamer Is The Dream

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Journey by The Baylor Project

A Social Call by Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass And Blind by Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter by Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams And Daggers by Cécile McLorin Salvant – WINNER

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Uptown, Downtown by Bill Charlap Trio

Rebirth by Billy Childs – WINNER

Project Freedom by Joey DeFrancesco & The People

Open Book by Fred Hersch

The Dreamer Is The Dream by Chris Potter

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

MONK’estra Vol. 2 by John Beasley

Jigsaw by Alan Ferber Big Band

Bringin’ It by Christian McBride Big Band – WINNER

Homecoming by Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

Whispers On The Wind by Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

Best Latin Jazz Album

Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter by Antonio Adolfo

Oddara by Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos by Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

Típico by Miguel Zenón

Jazz Tango by Pablo Ziegler Trio – WINNER

–

Best Reggae Album

Chronology by Chronixx

Lost In Paradise by Common Kings

Wash House Ting by J Boog

Stony Hill by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – WINNER

Avrakedabra by Morgan Heritage

–

Best Comedy Album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas by Dave Chappelle – WINNER

Cinco by Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld by Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust by Sarah Silverman

What Now? by Kevin Hart

–

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

–

Best Music Video (Awarded to the artist, video director, & video producer)

“Up All Night” by Beck

– CANADA, video director; Alba Barneda, Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers

“Makeba” by Jain

– Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer

“The Story Of O.J.” by JAY-Z

– Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, Elizabeth Newman & Chaka Pilgrim, video producers

“Humble.” by Kendrick Lamar

- The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers – WINNERS

“1-800-273-8255″ by Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

– Andy Hines, video director; Brandon Bonfiglio, Mildred Delamota, Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta & Alex Randall, video producers

–

Best Music Film (Award to the artist, video director, and video producer)

One More Time With Feeling

– Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

– Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers

Long Strange Trip

– (The Grateful Dead)

– Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers

The Defiant Ones

– (Various Artists)

– Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers – WINNERS

Soundbreaking

– (Various Artists)

– Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers

Two Trains Runnin’

– (Various Artists)

– Sam Pollard, video director; Benjamin Hedin, video producer

–

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Every Where Is Some Where by K.Flay

– Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer

Is This The Life We Really Want? by Roger Waters

– Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer

Natural Conclusion by Rose Cousins

– Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer

No Shape by Perfume Genius

– Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer

24K Magic by Bruno Mars

– Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer – WINNERS

–

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Baby Driver

– (Various Artists)

– Edgar Wright, compilation producer

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

– (Various Artists)

– James Gunn, compilation producer

Hidden Figures: The Album

– (Various Artists)

– Pharrell Williams; Pharrell Williams, compilation producer

La La Land

– (Various Artists)

– Marius de Vries & Justin Hurwitz, compilation producer – WINNERS

Moana: The Songs

– (Various Artists)

– Opetaia Foa’i, Tom MacDougall, Mark Mancina & Lin-Manuel Miranda, compilation producers

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Arrival

– Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk

– Hans Zimmer, composer

Game Of Thrones: Season 7

– Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures

– Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

La La Land

– Justin Hurwitz, composer – WINNER

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“City Of Stars”

– Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

– La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go”

– Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)

– Moana: The Songs – WINNER

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (Fifty Shades Darker)

– Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift)

– Fifty Shades Darker

“Never Give Up”

– Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

– Lion

“Stand Up For Something”

– Common, Andra Day & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)

– Marshall