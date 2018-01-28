Grammy Awards 2018: SZA, Cardi B, Donald Glover And More Stun On The Red Carpet
Music’s Biggest Night is officially in full swing, but before viewers and attendees alike crack the case of who’s taking home a shiny new Grammy Award, the red carpet reigns supreme. Our favorite stars and starlets paraded in front of the stream of camera flashes showing off not only their big smiles, elegant digs and perfect hair, but also white roses to symbolize their solidarity in the movement against sexual assault and harassment.
Everyone from SZA and Janelle Monae to Rick Ross and Donald Glover wowed the crowd with enviable ensembles. Scroll through to see some of the night’s best looks.
Rick Ross
India.Arie
Alessia Cara
Fabolous
SZA
Ice-T and Coco
Khalid
Cardi B
Tyler, the Creator
Ashanti
Ne-Yo
Jaden Smith
Lil Uzi Vert
6lack
Janelle Monae
TK
Tina Campbell
Big Sean and Elton John