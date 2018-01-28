Grammy Awards 2018: SZA, Cardi B, Donald Glover And More Stun On The Red Carpet

CREDIT: Getty Images

Music’s Biggest Night is officially in full swing, but before viewers and attendees alike crack the case of who’s taking home a shiny new Grammy Award, the red carpet reigns supreme. Our favorite stars and starlets paraded in front of the stream of camera flashes showing off not only their big smiles, elegant digs and perfect hair, but also white roses to symbolize their solidarity in the movement against sexual assault and harassment.

Everyone from SZA and Janelle Monae to Rick Ross and Donald Glover wowed the crowd with enviable ensembles. Scroll through to see some of the night’s best looks.

Rick Ross

grammys-red-carpet-rick-ross-1517190205
India.Arie

grammys-red-carpet-india-arie-1517189670
Alessia Cara

grammys-red-carpet-alessia-cara-1517189681
Fabolous

grammys-red-carpet-fabolous-1517189693
SZA

grammys-red-carpet-sza-1517187005
Ice-T and Coco

grammys-red-carpet-ice-t-coco-1517186993
Khalid

grammys-red-carpet-khalid-1517186979
Cardi B

grammys-red-carpet-cardi-b-1517186968
Tyler, the Creator

grammys-red-carpet-tyler-the-creator-1517186956
Ashanti

grammys-red-carpet-ashanti-1517186946
Ne-Yo

grammys-red-carpet-neyo-1517186934
Jaden Smith

grammys-red-carpet-jaden-smith-1517186924
Lil Uzi Vert

grammys-red-carpet-lil-uzi-vert-1517186910
6lack

grammys-red-carpet-6lack-1517186895
Janelle Monae

grammys-red-carpet-janelle-monae-1517186882
grammys-red-carpet-eve-1517186871
Tina Campbell

grammys-red-carpet-mary-mary-1517186862
Big Sean and Elton John

grammys-red-carpet-big-sean-elton-john-1517186846
Donald Glover

grammys-red-carpet-donald-glover-1517186831
Rapsody

grammys-red-carpet-rapsody-1517186815
Logic

grammys-red-carpet-logic-1517186802
Lady Gaga

grammys-red-carpet-lady-gaga-1517186788
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

grammys-red-carpet-john-legend-chrissy-teigen-1517186774
