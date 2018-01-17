Gucci Mane is already a platinum-selling artist, New York Times best-selling author and fashion designer, and now, the East Atlanta rap star is ready to add “director” to his growing résumé. On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Gucci announced on Twitter that he plans to release a biopic based on his memoir The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, which was released in September.

“#TheAutoBiographyOfGuccimane is coming to a theatre near you,” the rapper tweeted. He revealed that he’d be directing the film and added the hashtag #1017Films, suggesting that Gucci may also be launching a film company in the future.

Guwop’s upcoming biopic wouldn’t be his first foray into the film world. The Atlanta rapper previously tweeted plans to turn his latest album El Gato: The Human Glacier into a movie as well. Gucci was featured in the 2012 film Spring Breakers as Archie alongside James Franco, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson and more.Billboard has reached out to Gucci Mane’s reps for comment. View the post below:

This article was originally published in Billboard.