Could Lil Pump Be The Next Signee To Gucci Mane’s Label?

Lil Pump is embroiled in a sticky contract dispute with Warner Bros. Records, due to signing with the company when he was a minor. But it looks like he has a high-profile rapper willing to lend a helping hand.

READ: Gucci Mane Reveals His Next Studio Album ‘The Evil Genius’

According to Instagram screen grabs, ATL’s very own Gucci Mane seems to be the first person interested in potentially signing the 17-year-old.

“1017 you name the price,” he wrote under Pump’s Instagram picture, after the South Floridian implied he’s just going to sign himself. Of course, ‘1017’ is in reference to the Mr. Davis musician’s label. The twosome have linked up once before on Pump’s “Youngest Flexer,” so this possible match up doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

The “Gucci Gang” musician is working with entertainment lawyer John Branca to find the right record label to potentially sign him. Guess we’ll have to wait and see if any other compelling offers are sent in Lil Pump’s direction.

READ: Gucci Mane And Migos Party Together On The “Roll In Peace (Remix)”

CREDIT: Instagram/ @lilpump