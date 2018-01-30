Gucci Mane Has Started Writing His Second Book

Known as the hardest working man in Atlanta, Gucci Mane, announced that he is currently writing his next book.

In 2017, the influential rap figure released his official autobiography which was met with critical acclaim. He is also working on a biopic, along with the first of many albums that he has planned for 2018.

The news comes after the recent release of his El Gato: The Human Glacier album, which hit retailers on Dec. 22. On Monday (Jan 29), Guwop took to Twitter to share the news about his latest literary endeavor.