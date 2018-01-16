A$AP Ferg’s creative ceiling doesn’t exist. Known for his braggadocios raps and stylish threads, the Harlem native continues to stretch his branches out, this time with Hennessy.

The brand, known for their Cognac spirits and the “Never Stop, Never Settle” mantra, has linked with the rapper to share his favorite passions and how they intertwine. In the clip above, Ferg opens up about his love for abstract artwork and music that holds no labels. “You can make something from nothing literally,” he said. “Art kept me in a trance for hours. I go through the same notions of creating artwork (paintings) and art (music). It’s all thought-proving, getting out what you’re trying to say.”

After sharing an abstract take on his Still Striving mixtape cover, Ferg released the smooth track, “Family.” Produced by Frankie P, Ferg holds a new flow while painting a vivid picture of his New York memories.

The final piece of Ferg’s Henny puzzle is a tasty one fans can enjoy. Beginning Jan. 17, spirit enthusiasts can cop a Ferg-inspired Hennessy cocktail kit, powered through Cocktail Courier. The Hennessy Uptown Inspired by A$AP Ferg Cocktail Kit ($78) includes Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege and fresh ingredients to make the perfect drink.

The first 100 orders will also receive a limited-edition vinyl of Ferg’s “Family” record.

Cop the kit here and listen to “Family” below.

