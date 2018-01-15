In its third year, MLK Now has brought about inspiration and education to the nation. For MLK Now 2018, Dr. King’s dream lives on through today’s activists, leaders and entertainers. Taking place at Harlem’s Riverside Church, Blackout for Human Rights has teamed up with CBMA, Color of Change and The Root to continue the message.

Participants include actress Lupita Nyong’o, A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid, political media commentator Symone D. Sanders, comedian Akilah Hughes and plenty more. A panel led by The Root’s Danielle Belton will also highlight the intersection of black women in politics and movements such as the Time’s Up and The Me Too movements.

Years prior featured acts like J,Cole, legend and Sankofa founder Harry Belafonte, Chris Rock, Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, Adepero Oduye, Octavia Spencer and Tessa Thompson.

Check out the livestream above.

