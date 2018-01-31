Let this sink in: a Tennessee high school boy thought it was okay to yank a teenage girl’s wig off her head, and simultaneously record the whole ordeal on Snapchat. Rightfully so, Lauren Williams was humiliated and felt an enormous amount of pain.

The incident took place at Franklin High School, and the video captioned “Weave snatchin’” shows the young man sneaking behind Williams just seconds before yanking her wig and running off. Now, the 16-year-old and her mother, Myckelle Williams, are seeking justice, The Root reports.

“I was so angry. They all got together and just planned to humiliate her, and that was funny to them,” Myckelle told local News Channel 5.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Williams explained her daughter’s condition and her reasoning for wearing the wig. “Lulu has a scalp condition that causes severe dryness and hair breakage and loss, and had been so ashamed of her appearance that she had taken to wearing wigs in an effort to still feel beautiful. We all know how easy it is to feel insecure at age 16,” she wrote.

“These kids not only tore her wig off in the middle of school but videotaped it,” she continued. “They followed her to the bathroom as she screamed and cried and proceeded to tape her OVER the stall as she cried and begged for her wig … Apparently, some boys had taken a $5 BET about pulling her wig off in front of everyone.”

Reportedly, because of how the wig was secured on her head, she lost a large amount of her own hair. Still, instead of continuing to feel sorry for herself, the teen made a bold move by shaving her entire hair off to sport a beautiful bald look.

“My hair was one of my biggest insecurities, so I felt like he had taken my power and I wanted it back,” she said. “When I walk around with a bald head, he’ll know that he didn’t do anything but give me more power to speak out to other people.”

Officials with the Williamson County Schools said they will make those responsible for the incident pay at the law’s full extent. However, Lauren’s mom isn’t too convinced because allegedly those responsible were only suspended from the school. It’s also worth noting how attacks like these can perpetuate suicide attempts and low self-esteem.

Williams’ echoes these sentiments: “The teen suicide rate has now DOUBLED and bullying has played a HUGE Role,” she wrote. “If you have a teen in this situation, continue to uplift them and let them know that they are strong and beautiful and can own their insecurities and take control rather than being controlled.”