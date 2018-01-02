After Matt Lauer’s controversial exit from NBC due to allegations of sexual misconduct, the network has decided to name longtime fellow anchor, Hoda Kotb, as “co-anchor” of Today, alongside Savannah Guthrie, Deadline reports. In addition to her new duties, Kotb will remain at her 10 a.m. hour-long program with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Because of Kotb’s lengthy experience in news, executives at the network feel she’s the perfect fit for the role, especially with how she handled Lauer’s departure and quickly took on his position.

“Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running. They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of Today,” NBC News Group Chairman Andy Lack told Deadline.

Kotb started her career at NBC in 1998 as a correspondent for Dateline and has been hosting the fourth hour of the Today show with Gifford since 2008. She also leads The Hoda Show on Sirius XM.

.@SavannahGuthrie announces @HodaKotb will be co-anchor of TODAY. #SavannahHodaTODAY pic.twitter.com/B64n2FmCwq