With Tha Carter V still in limbo, Lil Wayne is dropping off unreleased music by the pound to keep his fans content. Dedication 6 is currently holding us down with the Reloaded version on the horizon, but that’s not enough for Tunechi. Shortly after appearing on Zoey Dollaz’s “Mula” remix, another unreleased single from Wayne has surfaced.

In the last few months, Hot Boy Turk has dropped off a couple dope collabos with Wayne like their “F*ck How It Turn Out” remix. Recently, Turk released his latest project with DJ Hektik called Hotboy $hit, a 22-track mixtape mostly comprised of recent, previously released material from Turk and Tunechi. However, one track from the Young Money founder in particular has yet to see the light of day until now called “Till She Loses Her Voice.”

Download Hot Boy Turk’s mixtape Hotboy $hit now and listen to Lil Wayne’s “Till She Loses Her Voice” below.