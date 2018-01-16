A viral moment between a husband and wife has left the internet wishing for eternal love and happiness.

Last week, a Twitter user by the name of Praize Kirkwood shared a video of her father’s reaction her mother’s big chop. Kirkwood mentions that prior to her mother Dawne Kirkwood’s new hair journey, the mother of five had grown her long dreadlocks for 20 years. The video, now amassing 5.48 million views shows Praize’s father in pure joy after seeing Dawne’s bold new look.

“Oh wow, oh wow you are so hot,” he says while showering her with hugs.” Man, that is so fine. Oh my God, you look like a Hollywood star or a recording artist. Wow, I can’t believe it!” Praize captioned the video, “So after 20 years of growing her dreads my mom wanted to cut off her hair. She wasn’t sure how my dad would react tho….but this is how he did.”

Praize and her sister also shared a few photos of her mother with her dreads and more pics of her adorable parents.

For everyone asking about my moms hair length before she cut her hair. There you go 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/aBYFSgEADF — praizekirkwood (@praizekirkwood) January 14, 2018

Kirkwood, who is a motivational speaker, author and a proud two-time brain tumor survivor, also shared stunning photos of her new look.

Reactions were just as adorable as the couple. Check them out below.

How he look good in double denim, have a gorgeous wife, a beautiful kid, and literally love every single thing about ya mother… some people be so lucky huh? — Taylor (@Fluffyovens) January 14, 2018

Why can’t I find a guy that would like any style of hair I have it’s like it’s only in older peoples generation — Calibabi (@ajahnay297) January 14, 2018

He wasn’t even exaggerating, your mom is fabulous! — EG (@EvaGeeee) January 14, 2018

But why am i crying! I love their love….like he adores her. You can tell. Cheers to your parents. P.S. your mom is stunning! pic.twitter.com/DQkdPtMsNK — Kel Cadet (@kelcadet) January 15, 2018