Idris Elba Says It’s Time For A Black Or Female Bond Character

Idris Elba has some thoughts about the notorious Secret Service agent, James Bond. In a new interview with Variety, the British actor discussed his interest in altering how viewers see the beloved character on the big screen. Elba suggested that it was time for a serious adjustment, and we’re not talking about giving the flirty agent new gadgets. Instead, Elba insisted that it was time for a black or female Bond character.

“Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male,” Elba questioned. “It could be a woman. It could be a black woman. It could be a white woman. “I think that character? Everybody would like to see them do something different with it. Why not?”

This isn’t the first time the Luther star has shown any interest in Bond. In the past, Elba has constantly been asked about playing Bond in the next movie. Unfortunately, the author of the Bond novel, Anthony Horowitz, said in a statement in 2015, that Elba was “too street” to play the fictional character (whatever that means).

Actor Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Bond in the upcoming Bond film, but then producers will most likely be on the hunt for the next man (or woman) in the tuxedo. With a number of social movement cleansing Hollywood of its previous standards and formalities, let’s hope we get to see a new Bond in the near future.

Check out Idris Elba’s full thoughts in the video above.