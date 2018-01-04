Bruno Mars and Cardi B are all the music industry is talking about after they dropped their surprise video for their latest collaboration, “Finesse (Remix)” on Jan. 4. Not only did the duo pay homage to the popular 90s show, In Living Color, but they knocked it out of the park. And apparently some of the cast members took notice. Jennifer Lopez, Kim Wayans, and David Alan Grier recently gave their sign of approval to the video.

J.Lo was one of the first to show love to Bruno and Cardi with a throwback clip from her days as a Fly Girl. For those who may not be up-to-speed on Jenny from the Block’s come up to mega-stardom, the entertainer first got her start as a back-up dancer on the comedy-sketch show

Kim Wayans, whom was a recurring actor on the series, also showed her appreciation on Twitter. “What an amazing tribute to # In Living Color.! Made me emotional. Thanks for the love, Bruno. I’m a big fan,” she wrote. Marlon and Damon Wayans also chimed in.

Finally, David Alan Grier told The Fader that he thought the video and track was an “amazing” tribute to the show’s legacy. “Bruno is incredible and Cardi is like the hottest thing in the world right now,” he said. “It’s amazing when a tribute is done right and you can just enjoy it, you don’t have to pretend to like it or anything [laughs].” He like the song so much, he’s adding it to his life’s soundtrack. “I downloaded that this morning, so everyone’s going to hear it every night when they come see my show,” he added.

In Living Color was a comedy series that first aired on Fox in Apr. 1990. The show endured five seasons on television, ending in May 1994. It most notably introduced the world to stars, including Jim Carey, the Wayans family, J.Lo and Rosie Perez.