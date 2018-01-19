Issa Rae Says Paparazzi Mistook Another Black Actress For Her

The same story seems to come out year after year about a woman of color in Hollywood being mistaken for another woman of color. Whether it’s Jenifer Lewis being mistaken for Wanda Sykes or America Ferrera being called Gina Rodriguez , it seems like this issue will continue to be prevalent in Tinseltown.

According to Insecure creator/star Issa Rae, she experienced this phenomena at the airport. She sent out a tweet Thursday (Jan. 18) detailing seeing paparazzi snap photos of “Issa Rae,” although it was an entirely different black actress.

“At the airport, heard Paparazzi behind me say, “That’s Issa Rae” and then watched as they went to snap a picture of a black actress who was not me. #Famous,” she wrote.

At the airport, heard Paparazzi behind me say, “That’s Issa Rae” and then watched as they went to snap a picture of a black actress who was not me. #Famous — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 18, 2018

Fans responded to the awkward mistake with humor, of course. However a few more pointed out the true issue at hand.

Damn Issa you lookin good in that dress. pic.twitter.com/sIZhSVd14a — Snake Doctor (@TimBuntley) January 19, 2018

You should’ve walked up to her and introduced yourself as her doppelgänger. “Girl, people tell me I look like Issa all the time.” — StandTall (@theblacktinafey) January 19, 2018

Look guys we snapped a picture of issa rae pic.twitter.com/HtHYpwuK0o — Sebastian (@kingdexterity) January 18, 2018

You know that you are definitely Famous when you get mistaken for at least 10 other famous Black actresses, none of which resemble you at all. #wedontalllookalike — iodoc2b (@iodoc2b) January 18, 2018

Because we all look just alike! — PHAT GIRL FRESH (@PHAT_GIRL_FRESH) January 19, 2018

This wouldn’t be the first time this year that Ms. Rae has noted the issue of mistaking women of color for other famous women of color. During the Golden Globes, she tweeted-then-deleted about an unnamed celebrity saying that Alfre Woodard looked great. However, it was Viola Davis they were talking about.