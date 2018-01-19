Issa Rae Says Paparazzi Mistook Another Black Actress For Her

The same story seems to come out year after year about a woman of color in Hollywood being mistaken for another woman of color. Whether it’s Jenifer Lewis being mistaken for Wanda Sykes or America Ferrera being called Gina Rodriguez , it seems like this issue will continue to be prevalent in Tinseltown.

According to Insecure creator/star Issa Rae, she experienced this phenomena at the airport. She sent out a tweet Thursday (Jan. 18) detailing seeing paparazzi snap photos of “Issa Rae,” although it was an entirely different black actress.

“At the airport, heard Paparazzi behind me say, “That’s Issa Rae” and then watched as they went to snap a picture of a black actress who was not me. #Famous,” she wrote.

Fans responded to the awkward mistake with humor, of course. However a few more pointed out the true issue at hand.

This wouldn’t be the first time this year that Ms. Rae has noted the issue of mistaking women of color for other famous women of color. During the Golden Globes, she tweeted-then-deleted about an unnamed celebrity saying that Alfre Woodard looked great. However, it was Viola Davis they were talking about.

