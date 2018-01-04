On Wednesday (Jan. 3), cable provider Optimum announced that it will no longer carry the Starz network, meaning that the hit series, Power, might lose some of its steam in 2018.

According to Deadline, last-minute negotiations between the network and Optimum’s parent company, Altice USA, fell through resulting in the company – that provides cable to a significant amount of the New York region – dropping the Starz network.

As expected, this news did not sit well with Power, leading some of the show’s cast (like Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora) to Instagram where they expressed their displeasure. Yet, the most telling post came from none other than 50 Cent, who suggested race was a factor in Optimum’s decision.

“Optimum doesn’t think POWER is good enough after all the success of the show,” 50 wrote. “The numbers are great, I guess it’s the wrong color faces in the picture again.”

After building a career on disputes along with recently signing a hefty deal with Starz, as the show’s executive producer, 50 Cent might have said this because he is slightly more invested in the network success than his co-stars. However, despite 50’s claims, Altice holds to the fact that the decision was strictly business.

“Given that Starz is available to all consumers directly through Starz’ own over-the-top streaming service, we don’t believe it makes sense to charge all of our customers for Starz programming,” a spokesperson for Altice told Deadline. “Particularly when their viewership is declining and the majority of our customers don’t watch Starz.”

This “declining” viewership is not something Power has experienced, as the show is among one of the most viewed series on TV. But it seems that even their success not enough to convince Altice to keep the Starz network. However, fans of the series will still be able to watch Power through streaming services and other New York cable providers.