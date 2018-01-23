Seems like J. Holiday has been gone from the music scene since 2009 (not including his third album released in 2014, Guilty Conscience, that debuted for two weeks at No. 42 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart). Now, he’s back with a statement on the current state of the Grammy Awards and it includes the careers of Beyoncé, Cardi B, and SZA.

The “Bed” singer took to Instagram to gripe about the lack of black men present in the 2018 Grammys pool, demanding female artists to stop using their personal experiences as inspiration for making music, BET notes. Kind of weird logic, given Grammy-nominated male artists like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar did the exact same thing.

“I got daughters, man. Beyonce, Cardi B, SZA — all y’all motherf*ckers — stop using that f*cking pain to make it okay to say some bullsh*t on your record and get nominated for a Grammy for going through some bullsh*t. Because so have I as a black motherf*cking man,” Holiday said.

Watch his full response above.