Apart from original reports on 50 Cent and Ja Rule’s documented early 2000s rift, the only time the rappers’ names have appeared side-by-side in a headline is when a list of the top hip-hop beefs of all time gets published. Now, it looks like Ja Rule plans to reignite that flame in this social media age.

On Friday morning (Jan. 19), Ja Rule published a tweet to the masses that 50 Cent is a “PU**Y.” The statement has amassed over 3,000 retweets as of press time and was met with other characters to back up his claim.

“Let’s be clear I mind my business… but for some reason @50cent keeps my name in his mouth…” the “Caught Up” rapper said. “I think he’d rather have my d**k in his mouth lmao…”

When a Twitter user asked the Queens native if he’s sure he wants to receive backlash from 50 again given the career-altering outcome, he said yes and added: “@50cent got beat up, stabbed and shot what do you remember???”

CREDIT: Twitter/@Ruleyork

The war of words is possibly in response to 50’s latest interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” as reported by XXL.

The strain stems back to an incident when 50’s friend allegedly stole Rule’s chain. When the pair were out at a club, Ja Rule, who was also at the same location at the same time, noticed the suspect. “That’s how the beef originally started,” 50 said in his biography “From Pieces To Weight,” as noted by HipHopDx. 50 Cent also recorded a song titled “Your Life’s on the Line” that reportedly mimicked Rule’s “It’s murdah!” tagline. They crossed paths shortly after the song was released and encountered a physical altercation.

Later, a Hit Factory studio incident involving 50 and Ja Rule’s label at the time, Murder Inc.’s affiliates then led to diss tracks like “Wanksta” and “Clap Back” on 50’s end. Following Ja Rule’s stint in prison in 2011, the beef died down but was briefly revisited with a few guest appearances here and there like Rule’s feature on Uncommon Sense. He also spoke at length on the situation at the 4:20 mark with HOT 97: