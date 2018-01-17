Twenty years ago, Sister, Sister graced screens around the nation on ABC and made everyone hope they would find their long-lost twin in the mall as well. There have been many rumors within the last year that a reboot was in the works; however, Jackée Harry, who played the mom to the twins as Lisa Landry, has confirmed a reboot on The Steve Harvey Show.

“Yeah, it’s happening! I’m excited,” Harry said. “Tia and Tamera…my babies, too. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!”

As a light refresher, the show’s plot revolved around two adopted twins who were separated at birth (one adopted by a single mother, the other a single dad) and later found each other in a Parent Trap-esque plot. For six seasons, viewers got to watch them navigate thru life in the most hilarious way possible.

Tia and Tamera Mowry, the twins of the show, have yet to confirm the news; however, last year Tia told Nylon she planned to revive the series.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” Mowry told Nylon. “We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.”

Well, dreams do come true and hopefully, relatively soon we’ll be able to see what the girls have been up to nearly 20 years later.