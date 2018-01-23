Jada Pinkett Smith Defends Mo’Nique Following Netflix Boycott Demands

Mo’Nique faced social media backlash after she called for a boycott against Netflix due to what she said, was an example of racism and gender bias. A number of fans ignored the comedienne’s comments, suggesting that she was just being dramatic. But now, Jada Pinkett Smith is defending Mo’Nique, and urging everyone else to look at the bigger picture.

Smith hopped on Twitter on Jan. 23, to issue her thoughts about Mo’Nique’s allegations and viral video. “You don’t have to like M’Nique’s approach,” she wrote. “You don’t have to agree with her boycott, but don’t allow all of that to make you blind to the fact that non-white women and impoverished white women are underpaid, underrepresented and undervalued EVERYWHERE by EVERYONE.”

Instead of making fun of the situation, Pinkett Smith urged everyone to support and uplift those who are trying to speak out about the injustices in their industries. “As a community, we should be supporting the light she is shining on this truth,” she added.

As previously reported, Mo’Nique revealed that Netflix offered her $500,000 to do an original stand-up routine for the streaming service, which is only half of what Amy Schumer made to do the same act. The Girls Trip star isn’t the only one to echo Mo’Nique’s concerns. Fellow comedienne, Wanda Sykes also said that Netflix mistreated her and offered a salary that did not reflect her worth or resume.

Netflix has not responded to these reports. See Jada Pinkett Smith’s full thoughts on Twitter below.

