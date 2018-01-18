Jada Pinkett Smith has never shied away from speaking her mind and voicing her opinions on a number of topics. She spoke up in 2016, when the Oscars debuted an all-white nominations pool on Facebook; and she voiced her concerns with Tiffany Haddish’s exclusion from the Golden Globes for her role in Girls Trip on Twitter.

But now, the actress is getting a new platform to voice her opinions on a number of different issues. Smith has reportedly signed a deal with Facebook to produce a talk show that will discuss current social and cultural issues.

The show, which is called Red Table Talks, will reportedly take an inter-generational approach, starring Smith alongside her daughter, Will Smith and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. It’s unclear if the show will invite any guests.

The family trio previous starred in another Red Table Talks exclusive in 2012, where they discussed familial relationships, representation as black women, and more.

There are no more details regarding the upcoming talk show at this time. Pinkett Smith is reportedly expected to speak more about the show at the Sundance Film Festival this Jan. 2018, Deadline reports.