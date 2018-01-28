The Time’s Up movement made itself known at the 2018 Grammys (Jan. 28) as stars took the red carpet sporting white roses. But it was singer Janelle Monáe’s eloquent speech that brought it all home.

“We say time’s up for pay inequality, time’s up for discrimination, time’s up for harassment of any kind and time’s up for abuse of power,” Monáe said. “It’s not just going on in Hollywood. It’s not just going on in Washington. It’s right here in our industry as well. Just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well.”

Monáe’s speech was a fitting introduction to Kesha’s “Praying” performance, a song she wrote about her very public legal battle with producer Dr. Luke.

Watch the speech below.