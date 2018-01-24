JAY-Z Reportedly Says No To Performing At 2018 Grammys

JAY-Z is looking to add to his mantel of awards and trophies after this year’s Grammys. The rapper has reportedly been nominated for eight awards, including Album of the Year. But unfortunately for fans, Hov is only expected to attend the ceremony as a guest. According to HTS Daily Double, the rapper reportedly passed on performing during music’s biggest night.

As previously noted, Jay’s 13th studio album, 4:44 has been nominated eight times, for Record of the Year (“The Story of O.J.”), Album of the Year , Song of the Year (“4:44″), Best Rap Performance (“4:44″), Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Family Feud”), Best Rap Song (“4:44″), Best Rap Album, and Best Music Video (“The Story Of O.J.”).

It’s unclear why Hov opted out of performing at the Grammys, but many of his counterparts will reportedly take the stage. It was previously announced that Childish Gambino and Kendrick Lamar will be performing, both of whom have been nominated for similar categories.

While Jay awaits the final picks at the Grammys however, the Brooklyn native will reportedly be honored with the 2018 Salute to Industry Icon Award at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala.

The 2018 Grammys reportedly airs on Jan. 28, at 7:30pm EST on CBS.