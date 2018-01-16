JAY-Z plans to commercialize on the animated cartoon from his “Story of O.J.” music video, “Jaybo.” TMZ reports his company S. Carter Enterprises filed documents to trademark the character, likely to sell “Jaybo” T-shirts, sweaters, hats, blankets, dinnerware, mugs, cocktail shakers, and containers.

This is a smart move for Jay given that images of “Jaybo” already appear on tons of items like shirts, earrings, and posters sold on Etsy and other online retailers.

Rap-Up notes “Jaybo” was a play on the character “Sambo” in the 1899 children’s book “The Story of Little Black Sambo.”

Jay gets eight nods at the Grammy’s this year for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Record of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Best Music Video and Best Rap Performance.

Check out the Grammy-nominated “The Story Of O.J.” below.