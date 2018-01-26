Jemele Hill, the host of ESPN program SportsCenter 6 (SC6), is reportedly leaving her 6 p.m. time slot in order to join the staff of The Undefeated, per Sports Illustrated.

According to the site, Hill reportedly asked management at ESPN for the switch, and should be leaving SC6 in February. The Undefeated, a microsite for ESPN, focuses on sports, race, culture and more. For the time being, her co-host Michael Smith will be working solo.

During her tenure at SC6, Hill became embroiled in controversy for writing that Donald Trump was a “white supremacist” on Twitter. She was suspended from her position at ESPN for two weeks, after the company deemed that she “violated” their social media policy.

Hill has not commented on the reports, and the Internet is split on the news of her departure. Check out some tweets below.

DEMOTED: Jemele Hill is leaving ESPN’s SportsCenter. That’s what happens when your ratings fall. #JemeleHill — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 26, 2018

I see people still butt hurt over Jemele Hill telling the truth about y’all president. — Ro Williams (@RoWilliams023) January 26, 2018