Cardi B is the name on everybody’s lips with hit song after hit song making their way onto the Billboard charts. Stars from George Clinton to Idris Elba have been paying attention to the “Bartier Cardi” rapper, and now, another very special celebrity is paying homage to her fellow Bronx bred sister.

Cardi recently posted a video of Jennifer Lopez doing a dance breakdown during her performance at Cali Bash 2018 in Los Angeles. The former “Fly Girl”‘s choreography break featured interpolations of “B**ch Better Have My Money” by Rihanna and “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B. As expected, J. Lo was hittin’ that choreo hard.

Cardi reposted one of the videos to her page, writing “This is a Bronx girl dream :’)I just can’t believe I.T ❤️❤️❤️ The mother @jlo.”

Other than getting the attention of Jenni From The Block, Cardi has even more to celebrate this week. “Bodak Yellow” is up for two Grammy Awards this upcoming Sunday (Jan. 28). Keep it locked to VIBE to see if she snags any golden gramophones.