Jermaine Dupri Speaks On Janet Jackson Dating Rumors

It looks like fans of Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson’s supposed rekindling will have to pump the brakes on their excitement. According to Entertainment Tonight, Dupri expressed his confusion on how those dating rumors came to be.

“I never knew us not to be friends,” he said. “These stories are just all over the place. I never knew us not to be friends. People keep making up these stories.” The celebrity news website also noted that the rumors began to pick up steam following a dinner outing at STK Atlanta last month where the pair were supposedly “cuddled up.”

Dupri also shared that he doubts Jackson will join Justin Timberlake for his Super Bowl LII performance in February and that he doesn’t know how she’s handling motherhood.

In 2009, the couple split, but according to Jackson, they remained good friends. “Jermaine is one of my best friends. I love him to death,” Jackson said in an interview with the “Bert Show.” “We’re still connected. We’re still good friends. We still talk.”