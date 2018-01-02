J.I.D Shares 2013 Mixtape ‘Para Tu’ Mixtape

J.I.D’s gift for poetry and slick punchlines has been with him since he was still an undiscovered artist in Atlanta It’s no secret that his 2017 deal with Dreamville helped bring his music to new ears, but years prior the youngster was honing his craft through a number of seldom heard projects.

READ: Watch EarthGang’s Symbolic Scenes In Their Intriguing “Meditate” Video (Feat. J.I.D)

“I’m about to put #ParaTu back on my Soundcloud. Saw it’s been posted online so I decided to upload it myself,” J.I.D wrote on Twitter. “Y’all really love me and I love y’all back. I took this down because I be sensitive with my art sometimes, but being appreciated is the feels. I’ma keep working on the new doe.”

Listen to J.I.D’s Para Tu mixtape below.