Jill Scott and her estranged husband, Mike Dobson, have remained entangled in a sticky divorce that’s making headlines again.

According to Bossip, Dobson is suing the Grammy Award-winning singer for the “pain and suffering” he encountered during and after their marital status. He’s seeking $500,000. He also wants an equal allocation of their joint assets, and for the judge to demolish their prenup, claiming that he was “blindsided” by the divorce.

READ: Jill Scott Files For Divorce After A Little More Than A Year

In a countersuit published by Dobson, he wrote, “To [Scott], marriage is a matter of trivial convenience at best and a dispensable annoyance at worst, evidenced by the lightness, dismissiveness, and dehumanization. [Scott] never attempted to salvage the marriage, which she strenuously endeavored to destroy.”

Scott and Dobson tied the knot in 2016.