Toronto singer/songwriter JNYR is slowly creeping his way through the music industry in 2018. Last November, the silky smooth talent made his intro to the world with the uppity single “Twenty Ten,” but today (Jan 22) he introduces a whole different vibe with his follow up “No Matter Where.” He uses the dulcet sounds of the track to put his vocal range on front street

“No Matter Where” was inspired by all of the great music that I personally grew up on in the 90s,” JNYR tells VIBE. “When I first heard the beat it gave me the feel of that era where memorable melodies were impactful. I wanted to take my own swing at something that I felt would not only resonate with today’s generation but that of my parents as well.”

The new track is available on Spotify and other streaming services now. You can also stream “No Matter Where” (Produced by 8 Bars) via Soundcloud below.