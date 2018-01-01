Less than a month after severing ties with Complex’s Everyday Struggle web series, Joe Budden is joining Diddy’s Revolt TV.

The New Jersey native inked a deal with Diddy’s imprint doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The rumored deal has been circling the internet for a couple of weeks, and Revolt recently tapped Budden and Charlamagne Tha God for a year-end roundup that garnered over half a million views on YouTube.

WATCH: Charlamagne Tha God And Joe Budden Think Nicki Minaj Had A Trash 2017

On Sunday (Dec. 31), Budden partied at Diddy’s New Year’s Eve bash in Miami, where he was officially welcomed to the Revolt family.

In the video, Budden happily reflects on welcoming his newborn son, Lexington, with girlfriend Cyn Santana, just as Diddy cuts in.

“I need to ask you a question,” he says. “Are you ready to get money with me? Are you ready for us to put this black excellence on a whole other platform?”

And since it’s best to go into a new year with a clean slate, Budden even squashed the beef with Migos. “I love them,” he told Diddy before sending a “Happy New Year” shoutout to Lord Quavious. (a.k.a Quavo).

READ: Joe Budden On Departure From “Everyday Struggle”: ‘I’m Not Playing A Corporate Game’

It looks like 2018 is going to be prosperous year for JB. Watch the announcement below.