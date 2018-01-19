Thug Love: Joey Bada$$ Covers Prince’s “When Doves Cry”
Joey Bada$$ showed his love for late music icon Prince during a recent in-studio performance in the Land Down Under with every ounce of millennial energy in his body.
While checking in with Australia’s Triple J radio station, Joey performed his own cover of Prince’s unforgettable record “When Doves Cry,” only the Brooklyn rapper flipped the hook to “When Thugs Cry.”
Watch the video below.