Joey Bada$$ showed his love for late music icon Prince during a recent in-studio performance in the Land Down Under with every ounce of millennial energy in his body.

While checking in with Australia’s Triple J radio station, Joey performed his own cover of Prince’s unforgettable record “When Doves Cry,” only the Brooklyn rapper flipped the hook to “When Thugs Cry.”

Watch the video below.

